A former Indian Army officer turned billionaire builder, KP Singh is the man behind Gurugram’s rise to one of India’s most luxurious and high-tech cities. Born on November 15, 1931, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Singh first dreamed of flying planes. He studied aeronautical engineering in London before joining the Indian Army in 1951. As a member of the elite Deccan Horse regiment, he even led a tank unit in the 1954 Republic Day parade. But by 1961, he had left his army career behind to join DLF, the real estate company founded by his father-in-law, Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh.

At a time when Gurugram barely had electricity, KP Singh saw a golden opportunity. Buying land directly from farmers, he envisioned a modern city—DLF City—filled with glass towers, malls, luxury condos, and business parks. Under his leadership, DLF grew rapidly through the 1980s and 1990s, becoming one of India’s biggest real estate company.

But his most iconic creation is DLF Camellias—an ultra-luxury residential project spread over 17.5 acres in Gurgaon. Apartments price here can go from Rs 100 crore to Rs 175 crore. In 2024, one apartment was sold for Rs 190 crore. The project offers features like private spas, golf greens, art galleries, and even its own microclimate system—where the air is cleaner and the temperature cooler than the outside world.

According to ET Now, KP Singh’s personal life is as grand as his business empire. He owns two luxurious bungalows on Delhi’s prestigious Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, valued at hundreds of crores. His net worth is estimated at $20.5 billion.

At 93, KP Singh remains a symbol of vision and resilience. He didn’t just build skyscrapers, he built a city, a lifestyle, and a legacy that will stand tall for generations.