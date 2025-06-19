He is the founder of Fragrance World, a top perfume brand that exports to over 125 countries.

Kerala-based businessman Poland Moosa Haji, also known as Moosa Haji, recently made headlines for his luxurious lifestyle and global business achievements. He is the founder of Fragrance World, a top perfume brand that exports to over 125 countries. In 2022, Fragrance World exported products worth AED 300 million (around Rs 680 crore), and this rose to AED 375 million (around Rs 850 crore) in 2023. Moosa Haji's business is mainly based in Dubai, where he is also involved in real estate. In 2024, he was honoured with the title ‘King of Perfume’ at the prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Awards, as reported by ANI News.

While most people go to car showrooms in their old vehicle or take a cab, Moosa Haji arrived in a helicopter to collect his brand-new Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV. This bold move captured the attention of the internet and added to his image as a businessman with a taste for the extraordinary.

According to reports, Moosa Haji owns several high-end vehicles, most of which are based in Dubai:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV: A white Series I model powered by a 6.8-liter V12 twin-turbo engine producing 580 BHP and 850 Nm of torque.

Bentley Bentayga: Another white SUV in his garage with a 4.0-liter V8 engine generating 542 BHP and 770 Nm of torque.

Range Rover SUV: A black luxury SUV with petrol and diesel options.

Lexus LX600: A powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine giving 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque.

Mercedes G-Wagon G63 AMG: Known for its rugged build and luxury, it runs on a 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 577 BHP and 850 Nm torque.

Rose Gold Bentley Bentayga EWB: Kerala’s first signature edition of this premium model, adding a unique shine to his collection.

With a growing empire in perfumes and real estate, Poland Moosa continues to inspire many aspiring entrepreneurs with his journey from Kerala to becoming a global business icon.