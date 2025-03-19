By the 2010s, market share of the company had fallen to just 6%. Despite attempts to expand into soaps and personal care, the brand never regained its past glory

In the 1990s, the jingle “Sabki Pasand Nirma… Washing Powder Nirma” was heard in almost every Indian home. Nirma was a household name, known for its affordability and effective cleaning. However, today, the brand has almost disappeared from the market, overtaken by giants like Ariel, Tide, and Surf Excel.

Nirma’s journey began in 1969 with Karsanbhai Patel, a man from Gujarat who started making detergent in his backyard. He named the product after his daughter, Nirupama, who had passed away in an accident. Selling his detergent on a bicycle, Patel offered a money-back guarantee, ensuring trust among middle-class families. At a time when premium detergents were too expensive, Nirma’s low-cost, high-quality formula quickly gained popularity.

By the 1990s, Nirma controlled 60% of the detergent market, surpassing big brands with its catchy advertisements and competitive pricing. But after India’s economic liberalisation, international companies like P&G and Hindustan Unilever entered the market. They introduced advanced detergents with superior cleaning agents, attracting modern consumers.

Nirma failed to keep up with changing trends. While competitors improved their products and marketing strategies, Nirma remained the same. A major misstep was its decision to feature Hrithik Roshan in ads, shifting focus from housewives, its core customers. Meanwhile, Surf Excel’s “Daag Achhe Hain” campaign emotionally connected with consumers, further sidelining Nirma.

By the 2010s, Nirma’s market share had fallen to just 6%. Despite attempts to expand into soaps and personal care, the brand never regained its past glory.