K Krithivasan, CEO and MD of TCS, drew a whopping total remuneration of Rs 26.52 crore for the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25), the company disclosed in its latest annual report. He had his salary rise to Rs 1.39 crore for the financial year 2025, from Rs 1.27 crore. Krithivasan has been leading the IT major since June 2023. He received a 4.6 per cent increase in his salary from the previous year.

Krithivasan’s compensation comprised a base salary of Rs 1.39 crore, Rs 2.12 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and Rs 23 crore in commission. His pay ratio to the median remuneration of employees is 329.8. However, Krithivasan's pay remains lower than peers at rival IT firms. TCS is India's largest IT firm with a market cap of Rs 12.66 lakh crore, as of May 28. TCS reported a 6.3 per cent rise in median employee remuneration in FY25, with average annual hikes ranging from 4.5–7 per cent in India.

Who is K Krithivasan?

Born in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989 and has held various leadership roles, including e-business delivery. Also known as Krithi, he became the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1, 2023. With over 35 years of experience in the technology industry, he served various roles in the company before reaching the top post.

He is an IIT alumnus. Krithivasan holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master's degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Krithi has positioned TCS as a leader in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Under his leadership, TCS gained USD 2 billion in brand value in 2024, making it the second most valuable IT services brand globally. Moreover, TCS also confirmed the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Key Managerial Personnel following the retirement of NG Subramaniam (NGS).