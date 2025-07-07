Meet man, jute trader who explored 28 different ventures before becoming ‘airport’ tycoon, owns company worth Rs 73575 crore, has this link with IPL's Delhi Capitals, he is…

A mechanical engineer by education, he is now a billionaire industrialist and the Founder and Chairman of a global infrastructure giant.

Hailing from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, this man’s power of vision and resilience transformed him into one of India’s infrastructure pioneers. He now leads a global infrastructure giant with ventures in energy, transport, and airports. A mechanical engineer by education, he is now a billionaire industrialist and the Founder and Chairman of a global infrastructure giant. We are talking about Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GM Rao), who heads the GMR Group, one of India’s top two private airport operators alongside the Adani Group.

GM Rao’s humble beginnings

Born on July 14, 1950, in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, GM Rao belonged to an upper-middle-class family with a business in commodities trading and a small-scale jewellery business. Having failed in Class 10th exams, he started assisting in the family business; however, his mother’s encouragement pushed him to complete his graduation in mechanical engineering. He began his career working as a shift engineer at a paper mill and later joined as a junior engineer in the Andhra Pradesh Public Works Department. H started his entrepreneurial journey by acquiring a failing jute mill at a Rs 3 lakh investment. The investment helped him acquire other assets. After the liberalisation of the Indian economy, he ventured into diverse industries, including rice mills, transport, sugar, and breweries -- starting as many as 28 different ventures. He also served as co-founder of Vysya Bank and eventually sold his stake for Rs 340 crore, channelling those funds into his upcoming infrastructure projects.

Establishment of GMR Group

GM Rao diversified his family business into the GMR Group, which was officially established in 1978. GMR Group became a major infrastructure developer and operator in India and globally. Initially, it ventured into commodities trading and jute mills, and later expanded into energy, highways, airports, and urban development. Currently, GMR Group’s portfolio includes GMR Airports, GMR Energy, GMR Infrastructure, and GMR Enterprises, generating Rs 8,364 crore in annual revenue. In January 2024, GMR Group launched the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad in collaboration with Airbus, aiming to build skilled aviation professionals in India.

Airport tycoon GM Rao owns GMR Airports Infrastructure, a listed company with a market cap of Rs 73,575 crore. The group operates airports such as Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and Manohar International Airport in Goa.

GM Rao’s role in the Indian Premier League



GM Rao’s GMR group owns a considerable stake of 50 per cent in the Indian Premier League’s Delhi Capitals Franchise. The GMR Sports also co-organised the Rugby Premier League (RPL) alongside Rugby India. As of 2025, GM Rao’s net worth is USD 3.6 billion(Rs 25,000–26,000 crore approximately), according to Forbes. He secures the 78th spot on India’s richest billionaire list.