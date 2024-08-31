Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

'Existing laws strong enough, implement...': Centre tells West Bengal CM Banerjee amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

This document acts like passport, allows holder to bypass visa requirements but...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

8 breathing images of Galaxy shared by NASA

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

AI imagines Hollywood actresses in saree

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

Meet TV star, who failed in Bollywood, lost all money to make film, called ‘gareeb’; now earns through Instagram

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

Kangana Ranaut almost lost her debut film Gangster to this actress, she was finally cast because...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..

Anupam Mittal who is the founder of Shaadi.com shares his journey of losing his fortune in the dot com crash.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Meet man, judge of popular reality show, who bought Ferrari in his 20s, became millionaire, then lost it all after..
Anupam Mittal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anupam Mittal who is the founder of Shaadi.com and a well-known entrepreneur featured on the popular show Shark Tank India, recently shared his journey of rising, falling, and rising again. He recounted how he became a multi-millionaire in his early 20s, only to lose everything during the dot com bubble crash of the early 2000s. His story serves as a lesson in resilience for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The dot com bubble was a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when internet-based companies rapidly grew in value as the World Wide Web became more widely adopted. This led to a boom in the startup world, with many people becoming millionaires almost overnight. However, when the bubble burst, it caused a massive downturn in the market, leading to the collapse of many startups.

Mittal shared his personal experience during this time. He recalled how he was living the dream in the United States as part of MicroStrategy, a company that soared to a $40 billion valuation. He even ordered a Ferrari, feeling like he had made it. But when the dot com bubble burst, all of his wealth vanished, and he found himself in heavy debt. The rapid rise and fall left him with nothing but memories of both great success and devastating failure.

In 2003, Mittal returned to India with little more than his experiences. Instead of giving up, he decided to take another shot at the dot com world by launching Shaadi.com, along with other ventures like Makaan.com and Mauj Mobile. At that time, buying the domain for Shaadi.com cost $25,000, leaving him with only $30,000 in total. It was a risky, all-or-nothing move, and many people questioned his decision. Despite the doubts and criticisms, Mittal believed in his vision, and this time, he was right. Shaadi.com became a huge success, proving his naysayers wrong.

Mittal emphasized that his journey wasn't just about money. It was about proving to himself and others that he could rise from failure and continue to push forward. He explained that his "spirit of entrepreneurship" wasn't tied to just one success or failure. This mindset continues to guide him in all his ventures today.

He shared a message for fellow entrepreneurs and risk-takers, urging them to back themselves even when the odds seem against them. "Success isn’t about going along with the popular opinion. It’s about walking in the other direction of the crowd and hopefully being right," he said. He encouraged others to keep pushing forward, reminding them that the game isn’t over until they win.

Today, Shaadi.com is one of India's leading online matrimonial services, offering community-specific platforms such as TamilShaadi.com, TeluguShaadi.com, and BengaliShaadi.com, among others.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Indian economy grew 6.7% in April-June quarter, lower than RBI's forecast of...

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

Mukesh Ambani no longer India's richest person, this businessman took over, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, TV star who featured in Hollywood film; one controversy ruined her career, is now...

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement