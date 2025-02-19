Alben, 51, supervises around 1,000 engineers tasked with developing next-generation GPU architectures, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The United States-based NVIDIA Corporation has emerged as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing, valued at a whopping $3 trillion. And obviously much of the credit goes to the company’s people resources. One such resource is Jonah Alben, NVIDIA’s senior vice president of GPU ((Graphics Processing Unit) engineering.

Alben, 51, supervises around 1,000 engineers tasked with developing next-generation GPU architectures, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

He had joined the company nearly three decades ago in 1997 as an ASIC design engineer, according to NVIDIA’s official website. Later he became the vice president of GPU engineering, staying in that position for four years. He has held his current role at NVIDIA since 2008.

Prior to joining NVIDIA, Alben was an ASIC engineer at Silicon Graphics, which has since been acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Alben holds a BS degree in Computer Science and Engineering (BSCSE) and an MS degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in California.

Alben’s role at NVIDIA became especially critical after the US in 2022 imposed restrictions on exporting high-performance computer chips to China. However, he quickly worked around the curbs, maintaining the company’s hold on the crucial market.

Now, with the ongoing AI boom and new competitors coming up every other day, Alben’s role holds great significance as he is tasked with maintaining NVIDIA’s position in the rapidly-evolving market.