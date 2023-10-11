Meet man who joined Rs 11,700 crore company as brand associate in 2003, now leads it as MD

He was appointed MD and president of the company in 2023 after working for 19 years.

There are several stories of business professionals who joined their companies in a junior role but were later elevated to the top position. This article will tell you about one such person who joined his present company as a brand associate and was appointed as Managing Director years later. His name is Dr Sanjeev Panchal, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd President & Managing Director.

Panchal joined the biopharmaceutical company in 2003 as a Brand Associate. He held various positions in the company before being appointed as President and MD in January 2023. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,700 crore as of October 11, 2023.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd a leading biopharmaceutical company announces a change in its leadership with the appointment of Dr. Sanjeev Panchal as Country President & Managing Director, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd with effect from 1st January 2023.

During his 20-year tenure in the company, Sanjeev progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the International region, based in Singapore and the UK. Sanjeev holds a bachelor's degree in Science (BSc) and Post Graduation in MBA.

He also holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (PhD) from Aligarh Muslim University. He has professional Diplomas in International Business and Human Resource Management. Before joining AstraZeneca, he worked in Cipla.

READ | Meet banker who worked in SBI for 33 years, now leads Rs 71,805 crore company