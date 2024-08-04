Twitter
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

Meet man who lost Rs 127320 crore in one day, net worth reduced to Rs 1604140 crore after...

He is the second richest person in the world after Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Meet man who lost Rs 127320 crore in one day, net worth reduced to Rs 1604140 crore after...
The world's billionaires saw a major change in their net worth on Friday. Their wealth declined by USD 134 billion. Among those who hit the most was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His net worth declined by USD 15.2 billion or Rs 127320 crore in a day after Amazon's stocks fell for its worst day in over two years. Amazon's shares slid 8.8 per cent amid a broader selloff in the market, dropping Bezos' net worth to USD 191.5 billion (around Rs 1604140 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

The 60-year-old saw his third-worst wipeout on Friday. On April 4, 2019, the billionaire's wealth tumbled USD 36 billion following his divorce settlement. In April 2022, Amazon shares plunged 14%. Even after the major wipeout, Bezos still holds the title of the world's second richest person after Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Bezos has been steadily offloading Amazon shares this year. He sold stock worth about USD 8.5 billion over nine trading days in February. Last month, when Amazon hit a fresh record, he disclosed a plan to sell 25 million additional shares worth USD 5 billion.

According to Bloomberg's calculations, the additional sales would bring his total this year to roughly USD 13.5 billion. He would still hold almost 912 million shares, or about 8.8% of Amazon, once those sales are complete.

