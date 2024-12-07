His father has a real-time net worth of USD 13.4 billion, as per Forbes.

Many children of Indian billionaires are leading their family businesses and taking them to new heights. Such persons include Mukesh Ambani's sons Anant and Akash and daughter Isha Ambani. However, in this article, we will tell you about the son of India's richest banker, Uday Kotak. His name is Jay Kotak, a prominent figure in the finance industry. Jay is the co-head of Kotak811, the digital banking arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He also serves as the Senior Vice-President of Conglomerate Relationships at the bank.

His father Uday Kotak founded the Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has a market cap of Rs 353000 crore. According to Forbes, Uday has a real-time net worth of USD 13.4 billion. His son Jay is married to Aditi Arya Kotak who was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015. Aditi represented India at Miss World 2015 in China. The duo celebrated their first marriage anniversary on November 7 this year.

READ | Meet woman, daughter of billionaire, who runs Rs 24435 crore company, not Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Before joining his father's bank, Jay worked with McKinsey as a Business Analyst. The 35-year-old worked there for two years (2012-2014). He also did an internship at Goldman Sachs in 2010. Jay holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History from Columbia University (2008-2011). He also did his MBA from Harvard Business School (2015-17). He completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. Jay also worked at Infina Finance Private Limited as an Analyst for one year (2011 - 2012).