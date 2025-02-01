Before joining his current company, he worked with McKinsey as a Business Analyst for two years (2011 - 2012).

Jay Kotak is a well-known name in the finance industry. He is the co-head of Kotak811, the digital banking arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Jay is the son of India's richest banker, Uday Kotak, who founded Rs 3.80 lakh crore market cap Kotak Mahindra Bank. Jay's father Uday has a real-time net worth of USD 13.8 billion, as per Forbes.

Jay also serves as the Senior Vice-President of Conglomerate Relationships at the bank. Jay started his career as an intern at Goldman Sachs in 2010. Later, he joined Infina Finance Private Limited as an Analyst. Before joining his father's company, Jay worked with McKinsey as a Business Analyst for two years (2011 - 2012).

He is a Harvard alumnus and completed his MBA from 2015-17 from here. The 35-year-old holds a bachelor's degree (BA) in History from Columbia University (2008-2011). Jay completed his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School from 1993-227. His Kotak811 is India's foremost digital banking business.

His son Jay is married to Aditi Arya Kotak, former Miss India, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 2015. Aditi also represented India at Miss World 2015 in China. The couple got married in November 2023. Moreover, Jay is quite active on social media with 25.6K followers on Instagram. He often shares updates from his personal and professional lives on the platform.