This man's entrepreneurial journet began as earky as in his sixth grade whewhen he first envisioned starting his own car company. Years later, at the tender age of 17, he took the leap, embarking on his first business venture, purchased a Mercedes S-Class, refurbished it, and sold it for a substantial profit. This triumph set him on a path to pursue his passion for cars and build a successful business empire. He is none other than Big Boy Toys owner Jatin Ahuja.

Who is Jatin Ahuja?

Hailing from Delhi, Jatin Ahuja's academic journeybegan at Mata Jai Kaur Public School, followed by a B.Tech degree from Maharishi Dayanand University in 2002, where he emerged as one of the top performers in his batch. However, his true passion lay elsewhere - in the world of cars. Just six months after graduating, Jatin invested in a pre-owned Fiat Palio, purchasing it for Rs 70,000 and subsequently spending Rs 1.30 lakh on renovations, thanks to financial support from his chartered accountant father.

The seeds of Big Boy Toyz (BBT) were sown in 2005, when Jatin Ahuja successfully restored a Mercedes during the Mumbai floods and sold it for a whopping profit of Rs 25 lakh. This triumph led to the inception of BBT in 2007. According to Jatin, the company's unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its rigorous quality control process, ensuring that each pre-owned luxury car is restored to pristine condition. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-step quality check before being put up for sale, and customers receive guidance on maintenance to preserve the car's condition.

His innovative business model: Big Boy Toys

BBT's innovative business model includes a 20% upfront payment, with the remaining balance arranged through a loan. Additionally, the company offers a buy-back guarantee, paying up to 60-80% of the car's value, depending on its usage. His Rs 300 crore worth company( as of 2024) has an impressive clientele including cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as Bollywood stars Neha Dhupia and Preity Zinta, are among the esteemed personalities who have placed their trust in his luxury car enterprise.