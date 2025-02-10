The entrepreneur spoke about how he struggled with anxiety, depression, and a loss of purpose after his success

Jake Kassan, who became a millionaire at 27 after selling his company for $100 million in 2018, has revealed that wealth did not bring him lasting happiness. In a recent interview with CNBC Make It, the entrepreneur spoke about how he struggled with anxiety, depression, and a loss of purpose after his success.

Now 33, Kassan admitted that despite having money and friends, he often felt lonely and emotionally drained. “I turned 30, I [had] just gone through a breakup … I had friends and stuff, but still, just finding people who understood [how] lonely it felt at times … it just felt emotionally depleting,” he shared.

One of his biggest challenges was dealing with his emotions while being financially secure. “How do you empathize with someone who is rich and depressed?” he questioned.

To rebuild his sense of purpose, Kassan is now focused on creating content for his YouTube channel and supporting startups as an angel investor. Despite his wealth, he has learned that money alone cannot bring true peace of mind.

“I can’t buy more peace of mind,” he said. “That’s my relationship with money. I’m grateful for it. I appreciate it. I’d rather have it than not have it... but there’s nothing that it can do that is going to make me a happier person.”