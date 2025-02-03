He recently revealed that after becoming rich, he lost his sense of purpose and got into cycles of anxiety and depression.

Many successful entrepreneurs have become millionaires even before their 30s. Some even dropped out of college and chose to pursue a business journey. One such person is Jake Kassan, founder of a Los Angeles-based accessory brand MVMT Watches. Kassan became a multi-millionaire in 2018, when he was just 27. Back then, he sold his company for USD 100 million (Rs 871 crore, present value) to Movado Group.

However, the entrepreneur recently revealed that after becoming rich, he lost his sense of purpose and got into cycles of anxiety and depression, CNBC Make It reported. “I think I lost purpose," he said adding, "For the first time in years... I couldn’t find anything that felt as important as that entrepreneurial journey." Moreover, his mental health worsened after selling his company. “I can’t buy more peace of mind,” he told the publication. A college dropout, he is now an angel investor for companies.

Before starting his MVMT, he launched an interactive glow-in-the-dark T-shirt business in 2008. At the time, he was studying at Santa Barbara City College, before dropping out after his first year. The 33-year-old is working on regaining his sense of purpose by working on building his YouTube channel. He has 26.1K followers on Instagram.

