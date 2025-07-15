Meet man, IndiGo co-founder, who is now on Forbes' 'America's Richest Immigrants 2025' list, his net worth is..., name is...

His story is one of grit and success, rising from modest roots in Kolkata to building a billion-dollar empire in the aviation world.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, has been featured in Forbes’ 2025 list of the richest Americans. His story is one of grit and success, rising from modest roots in Kolkata to building a billion-dollar empire in the aviation world.

Born in Kolkata, Gangwal studied at Don Bosco School in Park Circus before graduating from IIT Kanpur in 1975 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Gangwal made his fortune primarily through InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines. As a co-founder and 25% stakeholder, he played a key role in transforming IndiGo into India’s top budget airline. His success goes beyond money—he is also admired for his leadership and influence in the aviation industry.

According to Forbes, Gangwal’s net worth as of July 14, 2025, stands at $6.7 billion.

In another important development, IndiGo has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of InterGlobe Aviation. The appointment is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Amitabh Kant is a respected former IAS officer known for his leadership in policy-making. He served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years and played a key role in India’s G20 Presidency, particularly in shaping the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. His work focused on global development, digital infrastructure, and major reforms in climate finance and technology.