Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Bharat faced financial hardships that prevented him from receiving a formal education. Yet, despite these challenges, he married and raised two sons who have both completed their education, thanks to his dedication and hard work.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...
(Image source: File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

When we think of beggars, we typically imagine someone living in extreme poverty, struggling to survive. However, there is one beggar who has defied expectations by amassing surprising wealth. Meet Bharat Jain, considered the richest beggar in both India and the world, according to the Economic Times. Hailing from Mumbai, Bharat Jain owns properties worth crores, earning more than many well-educated corporate professionals.

Bharat faced financial hardships that prevented him from receiving a formal education. Yet, despite these challenges, he married and raised two sons who have both completed their education, thanks to his dedication and hard work. His estimated net worth is around ₹7.5 crore, with a monthly income ranging between ₹60,000 and ₹75,000—far higher than the average salary of many professionals in India.

In addition to his earnings from begging, Bharat has made smart investments. He owns two flats in Mumbai valued at ₹1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane, which generate a monthly rental income of ₹30,000, providing him with a steady income.

Despite his significant wealth, Bharat continues to beg at locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He resides in the Parel area, and his children attended a convent school. His family also runs a stationery store, further adding to their income.

Bharat Jain's story is a remarkable example of resilience and hard work. From early financial struggles, he has not only accumulated substantial wealth but also secured a better future for his family.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement