Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Bharat faced financial hardships that prevented him from receiving a formal education. Yet, despite these challenges, he married and raised two sons who have both completed their education, thanks to his dedication and hard work.

When we think of beggars, we typically imagine someone living in extreme poverty, struggling to survive. However, there is one beggar who has defied expectations by amassing surprising wealth. Meet Bharat Jain, considered the richest beggar in both India and the world, according to the Economic Times. Hailing from Mumbai, Bharat Jain owns properties worth crores, earning more than many well-educated corporate professionals.

Bharat faced financial hardships that prevented him from receiving a formal education. Yet, despite these challenges, he married and raised two sons who have both completed their education, thanks to his dedication and hard work. His estimated net worth is around ₹7.5 crore, with a monthly income ranging between ₹60,000 and ₹75,000—far higher than the average salary of many professionals in India.

In addition to his earnings from begging, Bharat has made smart investments. He owns two flats in Mumbai valued at ₹1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane, which generate a monthly rental income of ₹30,000, providing him with a steady income.

Despite his significant wealth, Bharat continues to beg at locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He resides in the Parel area, and his children attended a convent school. His family also runs a stationery store, further adding to their income.

Bharat Jain's story is a remarkable example of resilience and hard work. From early financial struggles, he has not only accumulated substantial wealth but also secured a better future for his family.