Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, often known as Kris Gopalakrishnan, served as CEO and Managing Director of Infosys from 2007 to 2011, steering the company through crucial years of expansion and innovation.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys is one of the largest IT businesses in the world. Founded in 1981 by Narayana Murthy and his six now-billionaire partners, Infosys has clients all over the world. While all of the Infosys founders have accomplished great things and are well-known worldwide, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, popularly known as Kris, is a co-founder who is renowned for his leadership. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopalakrishnan has overtaken his fellow co-founder N Narayana Murthy in terms of wealth with total net worth of Rs 38,500 crore. Gopalakrishnan ranks fourth among the richest persons in Bengaluru and Murthy ranks fifth with total wealth of Rs 36,600 crore.

Born in 1955, Gopalakrishnan has over 40 years of professional experience. Along with Murthy, K Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, NS Raghavan, and SD Shibulal, he was one of the six founders of the Infosys corporation.

Gopalakrishnan was primarily in charge of managing Infosys's technical aspects and customer support in its early years, which served as the cornerstone for the business's subsequent expansion.

Gopalakrishnan's tenure with Infosys was marked by some key events. Following his time in the United States, he returned to India in 1994 and took on significant roles, including that of deputy managing director. After Nandan Nilekani resigned from his post, which he had held from 1994 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2004, he was appointed CEO and Managing Director of Infosys in 2004. He later assumed the role of the company's vice chairman, a role he maintained until 2014.

But in addition to his business success, Gopalakrishnan is a philanthropist. Together with his wife Sudha, he established the Pratiksha Trust to support brain research. His selection to the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT-Bangalore and the Board of Governors of IIT-Madras demonstrates his genuine approach to education. In addition, he serves on the Chennai Mathematical Institute's Board of Trustees.

Gopalakrishnan's educational background is equally as strong as that of any other professional candidate. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, with master's degrees in computer science and physics. Interestingly, he had originally intended to become a doctor, so his path to the world of IT tycoons was not predestined. However, he chose to pursue technology because he failed to gain entrance to the government medical institution by two marks. Gopalakrishnan is currently the Chairman of Axilor Ventures, a start-up incubator that has made investments in a number of start-ups, including as Kaagaz, GoodHome, and EnKash.