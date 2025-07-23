Meet man, IITian, Harvard graduate, who built Rs 4500 crore company without any inheritance, he is…

His entrepreneurial journey was influenced by his middle-class upbringing. He imbibed strong values, a hunger to achieve, and resilience in the face of challenges in childhood.

Often, people have a common perception that achieving business success requires privileges, inheritance and a hefty bank balance. An enormous amount of wealth is often considered a prerequisite to a high level of success when chasing entrepreneurial dreams. But this man breaks this stereotypical notion, with his success journey accomplished by no privileges, huge bank balances and inheritance, but sheer perseverance and hardwork. He is Sameer Maheshwari, the co-founder and CEO of HealthKart, a prominent Indian online and offline retailer in health and fitness products.,



Founded in March 2011 by Sameer Maheshwari, along with Prashant Tandon, the company has established itself as a key player in the Indian health and wellness market since its inception. Maheshwari’s entrepreneurial journey was influenced by his middle-class upbringing. He imbibed strong values, a hunger to achieve, and resilience in the face of challenges in childhood. In a recent LinkedIn post, he revealed that he spent his early days getting everything after earning. There was no legacy or financial security which could have helped him navigate the difficulties of starting a business in India. He learnt to perform better under pressure, adapted to a different work culture that also contributed to his startup business success.



Sameer Maheshwari’s early life

Growing up in a traditional Marwari family, Maheshwari was influenced by business and finance talk at home. He was encouraged to work hard, take initiative, and do things correctly. He had no legacy to inherit or financial cushion, but had drive to build his own path. He showcased a natural inclination towards entrepreneurship at a young age. After completing his graduation(BTech) in civil engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, he pursued knowledge from Harvard Business School. Resident of Gurugram, Maheshwari founded Healthkart in 2011, and by November 2024, his company valuation reached Rs 4500 crore.



Sameer Maheshwari's life lessons from his middle-class mindset

In a recent LinkedIn post, Maheshwari also highlighted five life lessons from his middle-class mindset that he still adopts despite owning a multicrore business. He shared, ‘Value of Money’, learning how to stretch every rupee. He focused on ‘Need vs Want’, understanding that luxuries are treats, not entitlements. He mentioned ‘Saving First’, stating always living within means and planning ahead. He emphasised ‘Gratitude’, appreciating what one has instead of chasing what one doesn’t. And lastly, ‘Comparison’, he stressed on facing peer pressure but turning it into personal motivation instead of insecurity.