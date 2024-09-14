Meet man, IIT graduate who presented iPhone 16 camera control during Apple event

Piyush Pratik stood before the audience at the highly anticipated 2024 Apple event, his name unknown to many, but his innovation about to captivate millions. As the iPhone 16’s revolutionary Camera Control feature was unveiled, the crowd cheered, but who was the man behind this groundbreaking technology?

Piyush Pratik, an IIT Delhi gold medallist and current Product Manager at Apple, stole the spotlight. His journey is as impressive as the product he introduced. Pratik graduated with a dual degree in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi. After starting his career at Bain & Company as an associate consultant, he moved to InMobi, where he quickly rose to the position of Director of Product Marketing.

Pratik's ambition took him to Stanford Business School, where he completed his MBA on a full Reliance Dhirubhai Scholarship, a prestigious program awarded to select Indian students. His time at Stanford sharpened his business acumen and paved the way for his eventual role at Apple.

Joining Apple in 2019 as a Product Manager, Pratik played a critical role in previous iPhone launches, including the iPhone 13 series and iPhone SE 2nd-generation. However, it was his latest contribution to the iPhone 16, specifically the enhanced Camera Control feature, that set him apart. With a simple press of a side button, users can now adjust zoom, exposure, and modes instantly—a function that reflects the user-centric design philosophy Pratik has embraced at Apple.

Following his presentation at the Apple event, social media was abuzz with admiration for Pratik, as tech enthusiasts hailed him as a key player in shaping the future of iPhones. His journey from IIT Delhi to Apple has solidified his status as a rising star in the global tech arena.