A man is seen alongside Elon Musk and his Indian-origin partner Shivon Zilis in White House. He was seen having breakfast with him. Why he was seen in the White House is because he has announced plans for massive million-dollar investment in the US.

Who is Hussain Sajwani?

He is the most impactful and richest real estate tycoon in the Middle East. According to Forbes Middle East, Hussain Sajwani has attained a top spot in Middle East’s 100 Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders. He is the founder and chairman of DAMAC Properties founded in Dubai in 2002. At a time when Dubai was developing as a modern business hub, Sajwani bought land and properties here in the early 90s. According to Forbes, Sajwani’s net worth has doubled over the last one year, increasing from USD 5.1 billion (Rs 42,628.5 crores) in March 2024 to USD 10.2 billion (Rs 85,257 crores) as of March 2025.

Hussain Sajwani's connection with Donald Trump, Elon Musk

According to Forbes Middle East 2025 ranking, the UAE took the top spot with 42 leaders of companies headquartered in the country, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 entries and Egypt with 16. As a prominent and influential figure in the UAE, Sajwani has considered investing in the US and its growing data infrastructure for AI and has thus announced investing USD 20 billion (Rs 1,705,398,040,000) in the US data centres, which was well appreciated by President Donald Trump. With this, Hussain Sajwani has assured a commitment towards growing technological infrastructure in the US.

Sajwani ,71, attended Donald Trump’s press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in which he elaborated about his plans to develop data centers in significant states like Arizona, Texas, and Michigan. Appreciating the move, Trump said, “This investment will support massive new data centers and keep America on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence and technology.”

