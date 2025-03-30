Born into an entrepreneurial family and raised in Kuwait, he pursued entrepreneurship studies at Babson College in the United States.

Roshni Nadar has made history by securing a place among the top five richest women in the world, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. At 44, she has built immense wealth, earning recognition as a powerful business leader and philanthropist. Her net worth is estimated at approximately Rs. 3.5 lakh crore.

Apart from her professional achievements, Roshni thrives in her personal life. She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, and they have two sons. The couple dated for seven years before getting married in 2009. At the time, Malhotra was working at Honda. After their marriage, he joined HCL Technologies, where he now serves as the Vice Chairman and CEO.

Shikhar Malhotra has played a crucial role in shaping HCL Healthcare, where he is the CEO and Vice Chairman. His contributions to India’s healthcare sector have been significant, focusing on the mental and physical well-being of employees. Additionally, he is a trustee at Shiv Nadar School and actively supports the Shiv Nadar Foundation’s mission to transform education in India.

Born into an entrepreneurial family and raised in Kuwait, Malhotra pursued entrepreneurship studies at Babson College in the United States. He is also a member of the college’s global advisory team. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore, according to reports.

With their combined business acumen and dedication to philanthropy, Roshni Nadar and Shikhar Malhotra continue to make a significant impact in both the corporate and social sectors.