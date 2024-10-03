Twitter
Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...

Anand Ahuja's wealth reportedly surpasses that of some leading Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, whose net worths are estimated at Rs 2,900 crore and Rs 2,414 crore, respectively.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Meet man, husband of Bollywood's one of richest actresses, owns lavish house in Delhi worths Rs 1730000000, he is...
Sonam Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most renowned actresses and the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Despite her busy schedule, she stays active on social media. Recently, Sonam celebrated her 39th birthday. Although she initially had no plans to join the film industry, she eventually followed in her father’s footsteps and debuted in the 2007 film Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While her professional life is well-known, her personal life, especially details about her husband, Anand Ahuja, is less publicized.

Sonam's estimated net worth is around Rs 115 crore, with an annual income of approximately Rs 12 crore, coming from both films and brand endorsements.

Anand Ahuja, Sonam's husband, is a successful businessman and multimillionaire. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and according to media reports, Anand's assets are valued at around Rs 4,000 crore, including a luxurious house in Delhi worth Rs 173 crore and another home in an upscale neighborhood in London.

Anand Ahuja's wealth reportedly surpasses that of some leading Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, whose net worths are estimated at Rs 2,900 crore and Rs 2,414 crore, respectively.

Sonam now works less in films and lives in London with her family. She and Anand are parents to a son named Vayu.

