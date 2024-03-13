Twitter
Meet man, his firms lost over Rs 900000000000 market cap in a few days, still India’s second richest, his net worth is…

Gautam Adani’s personal net worth went down by Rs 64638 crore in a day but as per Forbes, he still has a massive net worth of Rs 631469 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Adani Group’s companies have cumulatively lost more than Rs 90000 crore so far. All 10 listed Adani Group firms witnessed a steep decline. Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises are among the top five losers on the Nifty 50 index. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, NDTV and Adani Wilmar fell over 4%. Despite the market cap of Adani Group companies going down by over Rs 900000000000, Gautam Adani is still the second richest man in India as per Forbes.

Gautam Adani’s personal net worth went down by Rs 64638 crore in a day but as per Forbes, he still has a massive net worth of Rs 631469 crore. He is the 20th richest person in the world. He is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate that is involved in a wide range of businesses including sea and airport management, electricity generation and transmission, mining, natural gas, food, weapons, and infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani revealed the plan to invest Rs 60000 crore over the next 5-10 years. For those who are unaware, Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani is MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

A huge chunk of the planned Rs 60000 crore investment will be injected into runway and terminal capacity over the next 5 years. As of now, the annual passenger handling capacity of Adani run airports is 100-110 million. The conglomerate plans to increase the capacity by 2.5-3 times by 2040. The 600000000000 investment will be in addition to the Rs 18000 crore that the company has already put to build the first phase of the Navi Mumbai airport.

