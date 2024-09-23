Meet man, highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, who earned 24000000 salary, works as...

In terms of compensation, Meswani earned an impressive Rs 24 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, the same as his brother Nikhil Meswani, making them the highest-paid executives at Reliance Industries.

Behind the immense success of Reliance Industries lies a lesser-known but crucial figure: Hital Meswani. Though his contributions are often overshadowed by the more prominent Ambani family, his influence within the company is undeniable.

Hital Meswani, nephew of Mukesh Ambani, has been a key part of Reliance Industries since 1990. Born to Rasiklal Meswani and Trilochana Ben, he has served as a Whole-time Director and Executive Director on the Reliance board since August 4, 1995. Trilochana Ben, for context, is the elder sister of Dhirubhai Ambani, the company’s founder. Meswani's journey with Reliance began in the early '90s, and his contributions have been pivotal. He played a major role in the completion of significant projects such as the Hazira petrochemical plant and the

Jamnagar refinery complexes. Under his leadership, Reliance's petrochemical and refining sectors have flourished, securing his place as one of the company's top earners.

His responsibilities extend beyond Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Meswani also holds directorial roles at Reliance Petroleum Limited, Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, and the Indian Film Combine Pvt. Ltd., where his strategic insights have driven these companies to new heights.

Meswani's academic background is equally impressive. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with degrees in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Economics from the Wharton Business School.

In terms of compensation, Meswani earned an impressive Rs 24 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, the same as his brother Nikhil Meswani, making them the highest-paid executives at Reliance Industries. This reflects the immense value they bring to the company. While Mukesh Ambani chose to forgo his salary from FY21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hital Meswani continued to lead the company through growth and stability, underscoring his critical role in Reliance's success.