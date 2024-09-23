Meet man, highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, who earned 24000000 salary, works as...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani confesses that she wanted to date this powerful man

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common

What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

Laapataa Ladies beat 28 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2025; list included Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan

Laapataa Ladies beat 28 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2025; list included Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, who earned 24000000 salary, works as...

In terms of compensation, Meswani earned an impressive Rs 24 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, the same as his brother Nikhil Meswani, making them the highest-paid executives at Reliance Industries.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Meet man, highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, who earned 24000000 salary, works as...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Behind the immense success of Reliance Industries lies a lesser-known but crucial figure: Hital Meswani. Though his contributions are often overshadowed by the more prominent Ambani family, his influence within the company is undeniable.

Hital Meswani, nephew of Mukesh Ambani, has been a key part of Reliance Industries since 1990. Born to Rasiklal Meswani and Trilochana Ben, he has served as a Whole-time Director and Executive Director on the Reliance board since August 4, 1995. Trilochana Ben, for context, is the elder sister of Dhirubhai Ambani, the company’s founder. Meswani's journey with Reliance began in the early '90s, and his contributions have been pivotal. He played a major role in the completion of significant projects such as the Hazira petrochemical plant and the

Jamnagar refinery complexes. Under his leadership, Reliance's petrochemical and refining sectors have flourished, securing his place as one of the company's top earners.
His responsibilities extend beyond Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Meswani also holds directorial roles at Reliance Petroleum Limited, Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited, and the Indian Film Combine Pvt. Ltd., where his strategic insights have driven these companies to new heights.

Meswani's academic background is equally impressive. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with degrees in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Economics from the Wharton Business School.

In terms of compensation, Meswani earned an impressive Rs 24 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, the same as his brother Nikhil Meswani, making them the highest-paid executives at Reliance Industries. This reflects the immense value they bring to the company. While Mukesh Ambani chose to forgo his salary from FY21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hital Meswani continued to lead the company through growth and stability, underscoring his critical role in Reliance's success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

US President Joe Biden forgets to introduce PM Modi at Quad final meet, asks staff, 'Who's next?'

US President Joe Biden forgets to introduce PM Modi at Quad final meet, asks staff, 'Who's next?'

Meet Indian genius, who challenged Einstein's theory, worked with IIT, NASA, went missing, was found years later in...

Meet Indian genius, who challenged Einstein's theory, worked with IIT, NASA, went missing, was found years later in...

Abhishek Bachchan moving out of Jalsa amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Here's what we know

Abhishek Bachchan moving out of Jalsa amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Here's what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement