Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...

BUSINESS
Nikesh Arora, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, is one of the leading leading companies today, according to media reports.
Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, is a shining example of determination and hard work. Born in Ghaziabad, India, Arora grew up in a disciplined Indian Air Force household that instilled in him the values of resilience, focus, and perseverance. These qualities would later become the foundation of his success in the corporate world. Let's know more about him.
Arora's journey to the top was not without its challenges. With just $100 in hand, he moved to the US in 1990, chasing his dreams despite limited resources and no backing. Financial constraints prevented him from applying to many renowned US universities, but he eventually secured a scholarship from Northeastern University in Boston, which opened doors for him. In 1992, Arora got a chance at Fidelity Investments as a trainee, and over time, his skills and leadership saw him rise to Vice President at Fidelity Technology.
Arora joined Google in 2004, shortly after its IPO, and played a key role in expanding the company's global business. During his impressive decade-long tenure, he helped grow Google's revenue from $2 billion to $60 billion. By 2012, Arora became Google's highest-paid executive, receiving a salary package worth about $51 million. He left Google in 2014 as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, collecting stock awards worth at least $200 million.
His next stop was SoftBank, where he became President and COO in 2014. Although he exited the company after 2.5 years, his tenure was notable for his record-breaking compensation package of $135 million in his first year. Arora's departure was due to the company's CEO, Masayoshi Son, deciding to delay retirement, altering the company's long-term leadership plans.
In 2018, Arora joined Palo Alto Networks as CEO and transformed the company from a USD 18 billion firm to one valued over USD100 billion. By prioritising AI and cloud security, he established the company's dominance in the cybersecurity industry. Today, Palo Alto Networks is a multinational cybersecurity company with a market capitalization of over Rs 9190 crore.
Arora's net worth is estimated to be around USD 1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His salary eclipsed that of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, who earned $24.4 million, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who received $8.8 million during the same period. In 2023, Arora received a compensation package worth $151.4 million, making him the second-highest-paid CEO in the US.
His journey is a testament to his hard work and determination. From facing 400 job rejections to becoming the CEO of a multi-billion-dollar firm, his story is an inspiration to many. As the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Arora continues to lead the company to new heights, cementing his position as one of the most successful Indian-American business executives in the US.