This billionaire is a prominent figure in India's real estate landscape, boasting a net worth of over Rs 40,000 crore. As the head of Mumbai-listed Oberoi Realty, he specialises in luxury suburban condominiums. His portfolio includes a Westin hotel in suburban Mumbai, and he is developing the city's inaugural Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences, further cementing his presence in the high-end property market. He is none other than Vikas Oberoi.

Vikas Oberoi is renowned for his outstanding leadership and visionary approach, which has propelled Oberoi Realty into a billion-dollar empire. Interestingly, despite sharing a similar name, Vikas Oberoi's family has no connection to the renowned Oberoi hotel chain.



Building on the foundation laid by his father, Ranveer Oberoi, who founded Oberoi Realty nearly three decades ago, Vikas has propelled the company to new heights. Under his guidance, Oberoi Realty has emerged as a trailblazer in India's real estate sector, renowned for its luxury developments and commitment to excellence.

Vikas Oberoi's company is undertaking a major development project in midtown Mumbai, featuring a mall, hotel, and office tower. Notably, Oberoi Realty has secured a significant lease agreement with Morgan Stanley, with the financial giant leasing 1.5 million square feet in the company's suburban office tower in Mumbai.



With a strong educational foundation from Mumbai University and Harvard Business School, Vikas Oberoi expertly blends academic insight with business savvy in his leadership role. Beyond the boardroom, he's also a licensed pilot, highlighting his diverse passions and talents.

Beyond his business acumen, he is also known for his personal life, being married to former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who gained recognition for her role in the acclaimed film Swades, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. After making her Bollywood debut, Gayatri Joshi prioritised family life, marrying Oberoi in August 2005. The couple has two sons, Vihaan and Yuvaan Oberoi.



In October 2023, the couple was involved in a fatal car crash in Italy. They survived the accident, but two others, a Swiss couple lost their lives.

