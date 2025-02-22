Harsh Mariwala joined his family business in 1971 and later founded Marico in 1990.

Harsh Mariwala successfully transformed his family's spice and edible oil trading business into Marico, a Rs 96.5 billion (as of 2024) consumer goods giant. His family legacy dates back to 1862 when his grandfather, Vallabhdas Vasanji, migrated to Mumbai from Kutch and established himself as a prominent figure in the city's pepper trade, earning the nickname "Mariwala" (Gujarati for pepper). A century later, in 1948, Harsh's father, Charandas, co-founded Bombay Oil Industries Limited with his three brothers, laying the foundation for Harsh's future success in the consumer products industry.

Under his leadership, Marico became a leading FMCG company, expanding its portfolio beyond edible oils to include hair care, grooming, health foods, and skin care products. The company's popular brands include Parachute, Saffola, Livon, and Set Wet. Mariwala's vision and adaptability have enabled Marico to stay ahead of the curve, introducing new products like Saffola FITTIFY and Saffola ImmuniVeda to cater to evolving consumer needs.

Beyond Marico, Harsh Mariwala has founded several other ventures, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. These include Kaya Limited, a chain of skin care clinics, as well as the Ascent Foundation, a peer-learning platform for entrepreneurs. Additionally, he has established the Marico Innovation Foundation, Mariwala Health Initiative, and Sharp Ventures, further cementing his position as a forward-thinking business leader.

On the personal front, Mariwala is married to Archana and has two children, Rajvi and Rishabh, who are also involved in the family business, with Rajvi managing the Marico Health Initiative and Rishabh founding Soap Opera n More. With a net worth of $6.9 billion as of 2024, Harsh Mariwala's business acumen and innovative approach have left an indelible mark on the FMCG industry.

As of February 2025, Marico's market capitalization reportedly stands at Rs 808.72 billion, ranking it as the world's 1792nd most valuable company by market cap.