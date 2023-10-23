Meet man whose 'uncle' is Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, faced 150 rejections, built Rs 65000 crore company, lives...

Harsh Jain went to Sevenoaks High School in London and then completed his degree in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Fantasy sports platform, Dream 11, is very popular in India as this platform is used by millions of Indians who want to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football and other sports. Founded in 2019, Dream11 boasts of over 150 million active users and the company became a unicorn in 2019. Though Dream11 is a popular name now, you would be surprised to know that the 150 business ventures had refused to fund the business idea of Dream 11. Harsh Jain, son of businessman, Anand Jain, is one of the co-founders of Dream 11. Harsh Jain’s father Anand Jain is a close friend of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and is called the ‘second brother’ of Mukesh Ambani.

Harsh Jain was born in Mumbai and he was a gaming and sports enthusiast from a young age. Harsh Jain went to Sevenoaks High School in London and then completed his degree in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Harsh Jain has done his MBA from Columbia University.

When Harsh Jain was doing his graduation he decided to do internship at Microsoft and it’s his stint at Microsoft which made him a fan of fantasy sports. In 2008, IPL was launched and it was at this time when Harsh and his friend Bhavit came up with the idea of Dream 11. Harsh Jain manages the product, design, tech and marketing of the company, while Bhavit takes care of the operations.

In 2014, Dream 11 reached 1 million users and in 2018 the numbers jumped to 45 million users. In 2020, Dream 11 got the title sponsorship rights of IPL 2020 and Dream11 is now the jersey sponsorship of the Indian National Cricket Team. Dream11 is now valued at Rs. 65,000 crores.

Hasrh Jain is married to Rachana Shah and the couple is proud parents of a son named Krish. In 2021, Harsh and Rachana grabbed headlines when they purchased apartment worth Rs. 72 crores near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.