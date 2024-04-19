Twitter
Business

Business

Meet man, got Rs 15000000000 gift from Mukesh Ambani, he is India’s richest man’s…

Mukesh Ambani has been expanding his reach in the digital technologies domain over the past few years and his aid Manoj Modi has reportedly helped him to sign some great deals

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1963000 crore. He is the richest person of India with a net worth of Rs 966142 crore and he has been leading the list of richest Indians for a quite a long time now. Often lauded for his vision, risk taking abilities, and business mindset, Mukesh Ambani is involved in w wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries that are led by his lose friends and family members including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anand Jain and others. One such man who is Mukesh Ambani’s trustworthy aid and helps him take crucial decisions is often appreciated by India’s richest man. As a token of appreciation, Mukesh Ambani even gifted a 22-storey building near Rs 15000 crore home to Antilia to his close aid. The value of the building that Mukesh Ambani gifted is Rs 1500 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’ that we are talking about is Manoj Modi, who is currently serving as director at Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Mukesh Ambani has been expanding his reach in the digital technologies domain over the past few years and his aid Manoj Modi has reportedly helped him to sign some great deals. Manoj Modi likes to control negotiations indirectly when dealing with startups. Modi has been associated with the Ambani family for around 40 years. Manoj Modi was Mukesh Ambani’s batchmate at the University Department of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. Believed to be in his 60s, Manoj Modi joined Reliance in the 1980s when Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani was building the oil-and-petrochemicals giant.

Manoj Modi is a hard bargainer and has added several billion dollars to Mukesh Ambani’s wealth. As mentioned earlier, Manoj Modi prefers to stay away from the limelight and not much is known about his personal life.

