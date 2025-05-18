He first got involved in the family business way back in 1959 in Mumbai. Ever since, he has been responsible for transforming what was initially a small trading firm into an international business empire.

Gopichand Hinduja and his family have been crowned the richest individuals in the UK again, reports The Sunday Times Rich List. Despite their wealth falling slightly this year-from £37.2 billion to £35.3 billion, they are still far ahead of the rest.

Gopichand Hinduja, also referred to as "GP" by friends and colleagues, succeeded as chairman of Hinduja Group a year ago after his older brother Srichand died. GP first got involved in the family business way back in 1959 in Mumbai. Ever since, he has been responsible for transforming what was initially a small trading firm into an international business empire.

The Hinduja Group's history actually dates more than a century. It all started in 1919, when GP's father Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, left Sindh (now Pakistan) to explore new horizons in Iran. The family later shifted their operations to London in 1979, and the rest, they say, is history.

Big Business, Big Dreams

With Gopichand at the centre, the Hinduja Group has emerged as a giant with close to 200,000 employees globally. They do it all, from banking and finance to energy, media, and even manufacturing vehicles. Some of their high points are acquiring Gulf Oil in 1984 and acquiring Ashok Leyland, a well-established Indian vehicle manufacturer, in 1987.

But business is only half the story. The Hindujas have also left their fingerprints on London's property market. They are also the owners of the iconic Old War Office building in Whitehall, which they converted into the upscale Raffles London hotel last year. Carlton House Terrace, just next door to Buckingham Palace, is another property in their portfolio.

Family Ties Across Continents

The Hinduja family members are dispersed all over the globe. Gopichand operates from London, the brother Prakash resides in Monaco, and the youngest brother Ashok manages the interests of the group in India. Combined, they've maintained the family legacy alive and running.

Even with ups and downs in the economy, the Hindujas have stayed strong. They’re also focusing more on the future, investing in things like electric vehicles and green technology. Through the Hinduja Foundation, they support education, healthcare, and rural development projects in many countries.