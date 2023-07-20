Meet man who earns Rs 40 lakh per day as CEO of Rs 410000 crore company, not from IIM or IIT, his salary is...

Ganesh Moorthy was a rising star at Intel before Steve Sanghi recruited him for Microchip.

Ganesh Moorthy is a seasoned technology leader who leads US-headquartered semiconductor firm Microchip Technology. Moorthy recently revealed that Microchip is planning to invest around $300 million in India over the next four to six years. The semiconductor giant with a market cap of around $50 billion (over Rs 4.1 lakh crore) is looking to strengthen its research and development infrastructure in India at its facilities at Bengaluru, Chennai and recently opened one in Hyderabad.

Microchip’s new investments will also be focussed on fortifying the engineering labs in the country and backing technical and academic programs. It plans to increase its workforce in India from the current 2,500 at a faster pace, adding 10-15 percent more workers yearly. The plans revealed earlier in July come at a time when India is looking to bring in more investments in semiconductor centre. Recently, the sector saw the high-profile break up of the JV between Taiwan’s Foxconn and India’s Vedanta led by billionaire Anil Agarwal.

Who is Ganesh Moorthy?

Moorthy is the Indian origin CEO and President of Microchip, who look over from another Indian-origin leader Steve Sanghi. Moorthy did his graduation in physics from the University of Mumbai before earning a science degree from University of Washington in the US. Moorthy is an MBA in marketing from the National University in Sacramento in California.

Moorthy was a rising star at Intel before Sanghi recruited him for Microchip in 2001. Incidentally, this was not the first time that Sanghi had hired Moorthy. He was also the person who had spotted Moorthy's talents and gave him a job at intel fresh out of college. Moorthy was appointed President and COO in 2016 and CEO in 2021.

As CEO, Microchip reported that the "Compensation Actually Paid" Ganesh Moorthy was $18,075,148 (over Rs 148 crore) in FY2023. This was up from $9,925,324 in FY2022 which was a big dip from $17,506,955 in 2021.