Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

The visionary entrepreneur laid the foundation of one of India’s oldest and most iconic companies

Ganesh Gadgil, the founder of PN Gadgil Jewellers, was a visionary entrepreneur who laid the foundation of one of India’s oldest and most iconic jewellery companies. Born in the early 19th century, Gadgil began his journey in 1832 by setting up a small jewellery business in Sangli, Maharashtra. Without a big fancy store, he started selling jewellery on the pavement of a busy street in town.

Coming from a family of savakars (moneylenders) who served the royal Kolhatkar and Modak families of the princely state of Sangli, Gadgil quickly established a reputation for his fine craftsmanship. This led him to become the royal jeweller for the Patwardhan kings of Sangli, marking the beginning of a long legacy in jewellery making.

In 1860, Ganesh Gadgil took a big step by purchasing a wada (traditional house) to expand his business. As his business grew, so did his family’s involvement.

Though he initially hoped all three of his sons would take over the business, only his middle son, Narayan, carried the legacy forward. Ganesh Gadgil’s faith in family tradition was further solidified when he renamed the business PN Gadgil Jewellers after his grandson Purshottam was born in 1874, believing the name would bring prosperity and success.

Ganesh Gadgil passed away in 1890. Today, PN Gadgil Jewellers is a global brand, but its roots remain firmly tied to the vision and hard work of Ganesh Gadgil, whose dedication and skill set the foundation for the company’s remarkable journey.