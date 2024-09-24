Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

MPox Clade 1 variant reported in this Indian state, know symptoms

This state has banned and restricted smartphones in public schools with 59 lakh students

People start speaking ‘English’ after drinking alcohol due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

What is the right time to wake up in morning?

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

मरा समझ पोस्टमार्टम कर रहे थे डॉक्टर, अचानक उठ खड़ा हुआ शख्स, बोला- अभी मैं जिंदा हूं...

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

Jharkhand News: मधुमक्खियों का जहरीला डंक, झारखंड में एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की जान गई 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

Meet actress who made super flop debut, now four times richer than her husband, is currently going viral for..

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

India's richest actress received Rs 25 as her first salary, became biggest female star, died young and penniless at...

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

This actress named first female superstar of Bollywood, husband won’t allow biopic on her, remake found her glory

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...

The visionary entrepreneur laid the foundation of one of India’s oldest and most iconic companies

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Meet man, who founded one of India’s oldest Rs 10000 crore company that roped in Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit for...
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ganesh Gadgil, the founder of PN Gadgil Jewellers, was a visionary entrepreneur who laid the foundation of one of India’s oldest and most iconic jewellery companies. Born in the early 19th century, Gadgil began his journey in 1832 by setting up a small jewellery business in Sangli, Maharashtra. Without a big fancy store, he started selling jewellery on the pavement of a busy street in town.

Coming from a family of savakars (moneylenders) who served the royal Kolhatkar and Modak families of the princely state of Sangli, Gadgil quickly established a reputation for his fine craftsmanship. This led him to become the royal jeweller for the Patwardhan kings of Sangli, marking the beginning of a long legacy in jewellery making.

In 1860, Ganesh Gadgil took a big step by purchasing a wada (traditional house) to expand his business. As his business grew, so did his family’s involvement. 

Though he initially hoped all three of his sons would take over the business, only his middle son, Narayan, carried the legacy forward. Ganesh Gadgil’s faith in family tradition was further solidified when he renamed the business PN Gadgil Jewellers after his grandson Purshottam was born in 1874, believing the name would bring prosperity and success.

Ganesh Gadgil passed away in 1890. Today, PN Gadgil Jewellers is a global brand, but its roots remain firmly tied to the vision and hard work of Ganesh Gadgil, whose dedication and skill set the foundation for the company’s remarkable journey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Meet star who once worked as hotel servant, starved for days, struggled to pay rent; is now biggest villain in....

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

France's BIG offer to India ahead of NSA Ajit Doval's visit to country to hold bilateral talks with...

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

Top sports bikes to buy under Rs 3 lakh: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement