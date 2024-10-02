This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Delhi: Biggest drug bust in capital, 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore seized

Anant Ambani meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, sparks speculations ahead of Maharashtra polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं �मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

HomeBusiness

Business

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression

Sir Ratan Tata, the younger son of the renowned industrialist Jamsetji Tata, played a crucial role in advancing Indian industry, but his commitment extended far beyond business.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

This man from Ratan Tata's family, who donated Rs 125000 for Mahatma Gandhi's fight against oppression
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, we pause to remember his relentless efforts—his long marches, impactful speeches, and steadfast quest for justice. While much is known about Gandhi, a lesser-explored story reveals an unexpected partnership with one of India's leading industrial families: the Tatas.

Sir Ratan Tata, the younger son of the renowned industrialist Jamsetji Tata, played a crucial role in advancing Indian industry, but his commitment extended far beyond business. His humanitarian vision and generosity made him one of the earliest supporters of Gandhi's fight against racism in South Africa. At the beginning of the 20th century, when Gandhi was leading the struggle against the oppressive treatment of Indians in South Africa, Sir Ratan recognized the significance of this movement. For him, it wasn't just about securing the rights of a specific group; it was part of a larger global battle against racial injustice and oppression.

Between 1909 and 1913, Sir Ratan contributed ₹1.25 lakh to support Gandhi's work in South Africa. In November 1909, he penned a letter to the noted reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale, filled with a sense of urgency and empathy: “I feel I should lose no more time in doing my duty by our brave and suffering brethren in the Transvaal.” Attached to the letter was a cheque for ₹25,000, designated for Gandhi to assist Indians struggling under discriminatory laws. This was far from a singular act of generosity. Sir Ratan continued to extend both moral and financial support, helping to sustain Gandhi's fight for justice.

Yet, Sir Ratan’s dedication to the betterment of society went beyond political movements. Between 1913 and 1917, he funded archaeological excavations in Pataliputra, leading to the discovery of significant artefacts from the Mauryan dynasty, including the 100-column throne room in King Ashoka’s palace.

In 1916, Sir Ratan was knighted for his outstanding contributions to society. Tragically, his life was cut short when he passed away in 1918 at the age of just 47. However, his impact endured through the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which he established in his will, ensuring his legacy of philanthropy would continue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement