Meet man who has net worth of Rs 30710 crore, much richer than CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, he is..

He may not be as well known as Apple's Tim Cook or Microsoft's Satya Nadella, but he is reported to be wealthier than them.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Frank Slootman, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US-based data cloud firm Snowflake, is wealthier than both Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Though he may not be as famous as Microsoft's Satya Nadella or Apple's Tim Cook, the enormously successful and outspoken IT executive who recently resigned as CEO of Snowflake is reported to be wealthier than them.

While Tim Cook is valued at over $2 billion (approximately Rs 16600 crore), Slootman, who will be succeeded as CEO of Snowflake by Indian-American computer scientist Sridhar Ramaswamy, has an estimated net worth of approximately $3.7 billion (approximately Rs 30710 crore); on the other hand, Satya Nadella, who is not yet a billionaire, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, Slootman became wealthy by leading three businesses: Data Domain, ServiceNow, and Snowflake. Leading Snowflake to a $3.4 billion initial public offering at a $33.3 billion valuation, he made it one of the biggest tech initial public offerings of 2020.

Slootman's journey has been nothing short of an inspiring story. When he took on his first CEO position at Data Domain in 2003, the business was able to avoid bankruptcy by raising funds and making significant revenue over the next four years. In 2011, he became the CEO of ServiceNow and transformed the company from one that provided help desk services to one that provides more comprehensive IT services.

Slootman will remain Snowflake's chairman of the board after stepping down as CEO last week. As the company's new CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, a former Google ad executive, is in charge of spearheading Snowflake's artificial intelligence strategy.

According to a 2021 Business Insider story by Katie Warren, Slootman—who was born in the Netherlands and relocated to the US in his 20s—is a militant CEO who is a member of Silicon Valley's conservative wing, along with Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Palmer Luckey. He has abandoned principles like political correctness and diversity in favour of an agenda driven by profit.

