Coming from a middle-class family, he had no inherited business. Due to financial struggles, he started working at a young age and gradually learned business skills

Campus Activewear is one of India's largest shoe companies, and gives tough competition to global giants like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Founded by Delhi-based entrepreneur Hari Krishna Agarwal, the company has grown rapidly with over 20,000 retail outlets and 35 exclusive stores across the country.

It operates five factories in India and exports shoes to multiple countries, selling 15 million pairs annually. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Varun Dhawan have endorsed the brand.

Hari Krishna Agarwal’s journey is inspiring. Coming from a middle-class family, he had no inherited business. Due to financial struggles, he started working at a young age and gradually learned business skills. At 18, he began experimenting with small businesses, and in 1983, he launched sports shoe sales under the "Action" brand with no external funding, relying on support from family and friends.

In 1991, when India opened its market to foreign brands, Adidas, Nike, and Puma entered, but their shoes were too expensive for most Indians. Seeing this gap, Agarwal launched Campus Shoes in 2005, focusing on affordable yet high-quality sports shoes. His strategy worked, and the company quickly became profitable. Today, Campus dominates the under Rs 1,000 shoe market, holding a 48% share. It has also expanded into the premium category.

According to reports, in May 2022, Campus Activewear went public, with shares listing at a 23% premium over the IPO price. This significantly boosted Agarwal’s wealth, and Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion. In 2023, the company expanded internationally, starting with Indonesia and Malaysia. His son, Nikhil Agarwal, an industrial engineer, now leads the company as CEO.