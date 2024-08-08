Meet man, former US govt employee, who helped secure Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, business is..

Antilia structure is 27 stories, 568 ft tall, spread over 65,340 sq ft. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's home also has several amenities including a 168-car garage, ballroom, nine high-speed lifts, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health centre, and temple.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani are the richest people in India. The couple recently grabbed headlines when they organised a Rs 5000 crore wedding for their youngest son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Apart from Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have two children - Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

The richest family in the world also experience immense luxuries, including expensive homes and a fleet of opulent cars. One of the Ambani family's most priced and expensive possessions is their Mumbai home - Antilia - located at Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill.

Antilia was constructed between 2008 and 2010 and, is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 15000 crore.

Antilia also has a state-of-the-art security system in place, specially designed by SAFE, a company that provides basic to beyond Military grade protection for people and properties worldwide. The company is based in Virginia, USA.

Al Corbi, president and founder of SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments) for 50 years, is the one who helped secure Antilia for the billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Al Corbi completed his schooling in architecture with architectural-based security as his core focus. Before starting SAFE, Al Corbi worked for 23 years with the US Department of Justice. Over the years, Al Corbi has not only worked with Mukesh Ambani but many other high-profile clients.

