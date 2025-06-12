Olaram, a retired employee of a Government Polytechnic College in Kota, lives in Mumbai. His two children - a son and a daughter - live abroad.

Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai is quite a known global personality, however, his wife Anjali Pichai prefers to stay away from the limelight. Native to Rajasthan’s Kota Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai at IIT Kharagpur while she was pursuing her graduation in chemical engineering. After graduating from IIT, she got placed at Accenture. After working at the company for three years, she moved to Intuit.

In this article, we are going to delve into the life of Sundar Pichai's father-in-law Olaram Haryani. Olaram, a retired employee of a Government Polytechnic College in Kota, lives in Mumbai. His two children - a son and a daughter - live abroad. Interestingly, Olaram, a widower, got remarried at the age of 70 in 2015 to 65-year-old Madhuri Sharma, a widow of a military man. Their marriage was solemnised through the Arya Samaj custom.

After Sundar moved to the US, the couple stayed apart for months without talking as they couldn’t afford long distance calls at that time. Reports suggest that many companies have tried to rope in Pichai but his wife Anjali has advised him against leaving Google. Due to Anjali’s advice, Sundar Pichai is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire. Since Sundar Pichai joined Google, shares of the company have surged more than 400%. With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Interestingly, Sundar Pichai earns Rs 66,666.29 every hour. In April 2023, it was revealed that Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of approximately USD 226 million (approximately Rs 1,854 crore) in 2022, which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day.