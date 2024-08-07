Twitter
Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

After finishing his education in chemistry, Patel started as a lab technician in a government lab. Despite his meagre salary, he dreamt of establishing his own business for a more stable life.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...
Rags-to-riches success stories reinforce our beliefs in the power of unwavering determination and persistence. One such inspiring story is of Karsanbhai Patel, the founder of Nirma Limited, a famous Indian detergent and personal care products company. 

Born in 1945 in a low-income farmer’s family in Ruppur, Gujarat, Karsanbhai Patel battled numerous financial adversities while growing up. After finishing his education in chemistry, Patel started as a lab technician in a government lab. Despite his meagre salary, he dreamt of establishing his own business for a more stable life.

In 1969, Patel observed that many people couldn’t afford expensive detergents or other washing brands. Understanding the market gap, he launched a cost-effective detergent powder that would be affordable for the masses. With a loan of Rs 15,000, Patel worked in his backyard and founded a detergent powder using basic ingredients, and named it Nirma. He then started selling his detergent powder door-to-door on his bicycle. 

Thereafter, Nirma’s popularity and sales rose and it became the cheapest brand at that time, with products priced at only Rs 13 per kg. 

Later, he rented a small manufacturing unit and hired labourers for the production process. Subsequently, Nirma's success grew drastically, and the company became a household name in India.

Presently, the company is leading the segment with about 18,000 employees. They have ventured into other market sectors such as soaps, cosmetics, and personal care items. The company, now a famous diversified conglomerate, generated an annual earning of Rs 7,000 Crores. And the turnover of Nirma Group is over Rs 23,000 crore.

Patel’s achievements were recognised by several accolades like Udyog Ratna Award in 1990, Gujarat Businessman Award in 1998, Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006, and so on.

Thus, Patel's journey from modest beginnings to building a successful business empire is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

 
