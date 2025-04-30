Rarely we see rich and famous entrepreneurs with as big a heart as that of the late and legendry Ratan Tata. Such people do not only build big businesses but are also entrepreneurs with great social works who are also philanthropists who engage with community. Such is Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals. His hospital is one of the biggest centre of medical care in India with over 73 hospitals, 11,000 doctors, and 6,500 pharmacies.

Who is Dr. Prathap C. Reddy

Dr Reddy was born in 1933 in Aragonda village in Andhra Pradesh. From a small age he felt sufferings of people and wanted to reduce them and thereby became a cardiologist and is also an entrepreneur. He first completed his bachelor's medical degree from the Stanley Medical College in Chennai and then earned his MBBS. He then went to study cardiology in the UK and the US. He did his fellowship from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and also from Royal College in the UK. For several years he headed many research programs at the Missouri State Chest Hospital, USA and simultaneously worked. He then returned to India in 1971.

After returning he opened India’s largest chain of private hospitals, Apollo, in 1983 in Chennai.

Which incident changed Dr Reddy’s life?

Though in the US, he had a great opportunity for a good career, but his child’s death made him think about having a world-class healthcare facility in India. He then pioneered healthcare in India and transformed the medical system in the country. He had to sacrifice a lot to build the hospitals. Dr. Reddy had to mortgage his family worth Rs 3 crore land due to lack of support from banks and government. With this he built the first Apollo Hospital in Chennai with just 150 beds.

He hired Indian doctors from the US who were experts and highly qualified. With just one branch Apollo saw massive profits. He then expanded to Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Mysore, and Kolkata. With no greed, he treated some patients for only Rs 1. It also acquired a pharmacy chain, Apollo Pharmacy. It launched Apollo HomeCare in 2015 and in 2020 started Apollo 24/7 digital health platform. As of April 26, 2024, its valuation rose to Rs 1 lakh crore.