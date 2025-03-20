Prior to joining his current company, he gained extensive knowledge and understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, with extra focus on the US generic market.

Dr Kiran S Divi is the Director on Board and CEO of Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, a maker of generic drugs. He has been in his current role since January 2020. He oversees all the corporate functions and operations at the manufacturing facilities. He is the son of the richest man in Hyderabad, Dr Murali K Divi, who founded the firm and works as managing director of the company. He is also one of the richest pharma billionaires in the country with a net worth of USD 9.5 billion, as per Forbes. His company has a market cap of market cap of Rs 1.55 lakh crore, as of March 19.

Dr Kiran Divi has been with Divi’s since August 2001. He officially took on the role of leading the company as the CEO in January 2020. Under his direction, the company has been developing high-quality business strategies and plans ensuring their alignment with the short-term and long-term objectives. He holds a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Mangalore University. Dr Kiran did a post-graduate degree in Pharmacy from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. He also pursued a PhD degree from the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Visakhapatnam.

Prior to joining his father's company, he gained extensive knowledge and understanding of the pharmaceutical industry, with extra focus on the US generic market. Her sister, Nilima Prasad Divi, has been a whole-time Director (commercial) of the company. She has been with Divi’s since July 2012. The two help their father to run the firm.

