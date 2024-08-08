Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

After completing his studies at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019.

With an estimated net worth of $84 billion, or roughly Rs 7 lakh crore, Gautam Adani is ranked as the second richest person in India and the 17th richest person in the world by Forbes. Adani is the chairman of the Adani Group, which consists of seven publicly traded companies in the following sectors: energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace, and airports. The group's market capitalisation is approximately $242.73 billion (roughly Rs 20 lakh crore). For the last two years, Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet has held the positions of Director of Adani Digital Labs and Vice President of Group Finance. This business scion is further described here.

After completing his studies at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019. He started his career as a student of capital markets, risk and governance policy, and strategic finance at the Group CFO's office. In June 2020, he became Adani Airport Holdings' Director. According to Forbes, Adani owns and operates the largest airport in India, Mundra Port, which is located in his native Gujarat that value Rs 2,36,000 crore.

He was selected to be the Director of Adani Digital Labs in June 2021. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is still actively performing his duties . According to their official website, Adani Digital Labs, led by Jeet, is getting ready to create a fantastic app that will meet the needs of every Adani Group customer.



In addition to overseeing the multibillion-dollar company, Jeet enjoys playing the guitar and has a weakness for expensive cars. In addition, he is an aspiring pilot who has demonstrated some of his flying prowess on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jeet and Diva Jaimin Shah got engaged on March 12, 2023. The prospective bride of the Adani family is the daughter of well-known diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd. Jeet is the Adani Group's vice president of finance. The couple reportedly got married in 2024 and announced their union in an extremely private ceremony in Ahmedabad in front of friends and family.







