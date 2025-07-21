Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who manages finance of Mukesh Ambani's company, he is...

He is based in Mumbai and possesses a robust skill set that includes financial analysis, power plants, program management and more.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, has a massive business empire. His companies have a presence in several sectors, including retail, FMCG, telecom and more. He runs India's most valuable firm with top talent in the country. One such person is Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer (CFO) of Reliance Retail. Taluja has been working at Reliance since May 2022 in his current role.

Who is Dinesh Taluja?

Taluja is currently a CFO and Head of Corporate Development at Reliance Retail. He is an IIT-IIM alumnus and brings experience from previous roles at Credit Suisse, Peepul Capital Investment Advisors Ltd. and Standard Chartered Bank. He holds an engineering degree from IIT Delhi in Civil Engineering. Later, he completed his post-graduation from IIM Ahmedabad.

Taluja is based in Mumbai and possesses a robust skill set that includes financial analysis, power plants, program management, legal writing, litigation and more. He started his career at Sapient Corporation as an Associate in 2001, as per his LinkedIn profile. Taluja later worked at various firms before joining Reliance Retail in May 2022 as CFO.

Dinesh Taluja on Reliance business



Taluja recently revealed that Reliance Industries is carving out its fast-growing FMCG business from Reliance Retail into a separate unit. This business is in the process of being demerged out of Reliance Retail into a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, he said.

Reliance Retail

According to an exchange filing dated July 20, 2025, Dinesh Taluja said that Reliance Retail's revenues grew 11 per cent YoY in Q1. The firm also reported a 28.3 per cent jump in its profit after tax at Rs 3,271 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on the back of robust revenue growth across segments.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under Reliance Industries Limited. Since its inception in 2006, Reliance Retail has grown to become India’s largest retailer, delivering superior value to its customers, suppliers and shareholders.