The 37-year-old has over 10 years of work experience in various management positions.

Devansh Jain is a well-known name in the wind energy market. He is a third-generation businessman and the executive director of InoxGFL Group. Jain also serves as the whole-time director of Inox Wind. He is the son of Indian billionaire Vivek Jain, chairman of the InoxGFL Group. According to Forbes, Vivek has a real-time net worth of USD 5.2 billion.

Devansh Jain started Inox Wind in 2009 with a corpus of Rs 40 crore borrowed from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. The company now has a market cap of Rs 27221 crore, as of December 9. Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Devansh has been spearheading Inox Group’s foray into the wind energy sector. The 37-year-old has over 10 years of work experience in various management positions. Devansh holds a dual major degree in Economics and Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University. Devansh is married to Avarna Jain, daughter of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

READ | Meet man, son of India's richest banker, works in Rs 353000 crore company, married to former Miss India, he is...

Devansh has been instrumental in leading the Group’s successful foray into the renewable energy sector, overseeing the growth of Inox Wind into a major player in the industry. He successfully led the listing of Inox Green Energy Services Limited, the world’s first independent renewable energy services and maintenance company on stock exchanges. Devansh has received numerous awards, including recognition in Fortune’s ‘40 Under Forty’ 2023 and Hurun India’s NextGen Leader of the Year 2022.