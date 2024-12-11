He has over 21 years of extensive experience in the food industry, with a focus on ethnic snacks and sweets.

Deepak Agarwal is a well-known name in the food industry as he heads popular Indian snacks and sweets, Bikaji Foods International. He is currently serving as the Managing Director and Executive Director of the company, whose market cap is Rs 21430 crore, as of December 10. Deepak is the son of Indian billionaire Shivratan Agarwal, founder and chairman of the company. Shivratan has a net worth of USD 1.9 billion, as per Forbes.

The company was started as Shivdeep Products in 1986, combining his name and that of his father. The Bikaji brand was later launched in 1993. Deepak has been a key director of the company since September 30, 2002. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Family Managed Business) from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.

He has over 21 years of extensive experience in the food industry, with a focus on ethnic snacks and sweets. He proficiently manages day-to-day operations and oversees the operations of our various plants, including subsidiaries. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is his company's brand ambassador.

Deepak's great-grandfather, Gangabishan Agarwal, founded the famous Haldiram brand of Indian snacks. Deepak is married to Shweta Agarwal, whole-time director of Bikaji Foods. She has been the director of the company since November 2006. Bikaji was listed in November 2022 at an 8 per cent premium to its IPO price. Its share price currently stands at Rs 854.80.