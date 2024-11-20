He was among the first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm which was established in 2007.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia who leads India's most valuable firm, Reliance Industries. He has built his massive business empire with the help of several key people in his Rs 16.80 lakh crore market cap Reliance company. One such person is Darshan Mehta, Managing Director of Reliance Brands. He is considered the ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance retail business. He has been a key figure behind Isha Ambani’s success at Reliance Retail.

Mehta was among the first employees of Reliance Brands, one of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Retail, which was established by Mukesh Ambani in 2007. Mehta will step down from the top job after having steered the business for close to two decades (17 years), TOI reported quoting sources. Mehta is now moving into a mentoring role within the Reliance Group. However, Mehta will also continue to serve as a non-executive director on the board of Reliance Brands.

Mehta was initially involved in the advertising sector and he gradually shifted towards the retail business. He has previous stints in companies like Arvind Brands. Mehta built and drove the expansion of Reliance's retail business in the luxury and premium segments. Reliance Brands has a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium spaces across fashion and lifestyle. Currently, more than 90 brands including Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta operate in India through partnership with Reliance Brands. According to the company's filings, Mehta was paid Rs 4.89 crore for the year 2020-21. He is a runner who loves trekking and climbing mountains.