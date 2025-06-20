The Ambani family, one of the richest in the world, is known for its luxurious and grand lifestyle. We all are familiar with Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their three children -- Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.

The Ambani family, one of the richest in the world, is known for its luxurious and grand lifestyle. We all are familiar with Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their three children -- Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. Moreover, Mukesh Ambani's elder brother, Anil Ambani, is also a well-known personality in the business industry.

But do you know that there is another close relative of the Ambanis who possesses plenty of wealth and is the owner of one of the largest companies in India? We are talking about Dilip Piramal, the head of VIP Industries -- India's largest luggage manufacturing firm. Let's get to know more about his story.

Who is Dilip Piramal?

An Indian businessman, Dilip Piramal is the head of VIP Industries, which stands as one of the country's oldest and trusted luggage manufacturing firms. Although Dilip belongs to a billionaire family, he chose to carve a niche for himself. Brushing aside the family business, Dilip took the risk and established his own -- VIP Industries.

He started VIP Industries and wrote his own success story, making his firm the largest luggage manufacturer in the country. Under Dilip's leadership, the company launched several brands like Carlton, Skybags, Caprese, Aristocrat, and Alfa -- which came to be emerged as household names in India.

Interestingly, Dilip Piramal introduced the technology of four-wheeled luggage bags in India, ensuring comfort and convenience for travellers. The company's valuation now stands at a whopping Rs 6,368 crores, with an enormous network of 8,000 retail shops across India.

Dilip Piramal's relationship with Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal who is the son of Dilip Piramal's brother Ajay Piramal. Dilip is, therefore, Isha Ambani's uncle-in-law.