Many Indian businessmen worked in several sectors and have now become billionaires. One such person is Chirayu Amin, an Indian billionaire businessman, cricket administrator and also a pharma tycoon. He currently leads Alembic Pharma, one of India's oldest pharma companies, as chairman and CEO. The company, whose market cap is Rs 20380 crore, was founded by his grandfather in 1907 to make tincture and alcohol. Amin has been with the pharma company since 1967.

Amin is one of the richest men in the country, as he has a real-time net worth of USD 2 billion or Rs Rs 16975 crore, as per Forbes. The 78-year-old is the brother-in-law of consumer goods billionaire Harsh Mariwala. Amin is also the former boss of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He headed IPL as chairman for 17 months after its founder Lalit Modi was sacked in 2010. Amin was also the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He is married to Malika Chirayu Amin and the duo have three sons, who work in different parts of the business. Amin holds an MBA degree from Seton Hall University, US. He did a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Baroda University.

His company, Alembic, gets more than a third of its annual revenue from the domestic market selling generic drugs, including the popular cough syrup Glycodin. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Amin was also the chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. He also was the president of the Baroda Cricket Association.