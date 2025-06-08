He recently admitted that the company made 'some business mistakes' when it expanded 'too fast' to 21 countries due to the 'mandate' from the world-class investors.

Several businessmen once ran companies worth thousands of crores. However, due to different reasons, they faced major financial setbacks. Later, some have had to shut down their firms. Some companies managed to survive but experienced a dramatic decline in their market valuation. One such person who once ran India's most valuable edtech startup is Byju Raveendran, the founder of BYJU’S.

Launched in 2015, BYJU'S achieved unicorn status by 2019. It reached a peak valuation of USD 22 billion (Rs 188742 crore today) in 2022. However, in June 2024, Prosus significantly slashed BYJU'S valuation by 75 per cent. In October last year, Raveendran stated that Byju's now has a net worth of 'zero'. "It's worth zero. What valuation are you talking about? It's worth zero," he had said.

Recently, Raveendran admitted that the company made 'some business mistakes' when it expanded 'too fast' to 21 countries due to the 'mandate' from the world-class investors. The edtech firm has faced numerous problems in recent times after a period of great growth. Raveendran, a former billionaire, said that the company could have taken expansion a little slower. He admitted that edtech has been struggling for liquidity for almost three years now.

Byju's acquired more than 24 startups in a bid to dominate the ed-tech market, but this expansion has led to a severe financial crisis that emerged in 2022, coinciding with plans for the company to go public. Raveendran now has a significant stake in Byju's, together with her wife and brother Riju Raveendran.

READ | BIG relief for Narayana Murthy's Infosys in Rs 32400 crore GST case, IT firm receives...

On June 6, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissed Byju’s appeal seeking permission for an equity fund raise by its subsidiary Aakash Educational Services, CNBCTV18 reported. The order comes amid a legal tussle with Blackstone, which holds a 6.8 per cent stake in Aakash through its entity Topco. Recently, Byju's learning app was delisted from the Google Play Store due to non-payment of dues to its vendor, Amazon Web Services.