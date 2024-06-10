Twitter
Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mian Mohammad Mansha was born with a silver spoon. His father was part of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 08:02 AM IST

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...
Mian Mohammad Mansha
Mian Mohammad Mansha, often referred to as the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan, is currently the second richest man in Pakistan after billionaire Shahid Khan. With a massive Rs 41753 crore empire, Mian Mohammad Mansha was the first billionaire of Pakistan. It is worth noting that he was born in India in 1941 and stayed in the country before his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. With Pakistan in major political turmoil and economic crisis, Mian Mohammad Mansha stood out and raised the bar for the young Pakistani entrepreneurs. He is known for his massive business empire, wisdom and philanthropy. People often call him ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’ as he is also involved in a wide range of businesses that focus on mass market products and localisation, just like India’s richest man.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He recently donated around Rs 6900000 for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

Mian Mohammad Mansha was born with a silver spoon. His father was part of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

As per the reports, Mian Mohammad Mansha’s net worth is around 5 billion dollars, which is  nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t lead an extravagant lifestyle. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

