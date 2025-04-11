In this article, we will try to unfold the journey of a businessman who had humble beginnings, yet went on to achieve a groundbreaking success in the business world on an international level.

Meet man, born in an Indian village, one of the richest in UAE, his business is..., his net worth is...

Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader, aka M. A. Yusuff is an Indian businessman and billionaire. He is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International- which owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall.

As per Forbes billionaires list (October 2023), Ali was ranked 27th richest Indian with a staggering net worth amounting to USD 6.9 billion.

Let’s get to know more about his journey

Early life and education

A native of Nattika, Thrissur, Yusuff Ali was born on November 15, 1955. He pursued his schooling in Karanchira Thrissur at St. Xavier's High School. Ali earned a diploma in Business Management and Administration. After completing his education, Yusuff Ali went to Abu Dhabi, where his paternal uncle, M. K. Abdullah, the chairman and the founder of the LuLu Group of Companies, used to oversee the business.

Ali took charge of the import and wholesale distribution of the group and later entered the supermarket business by launching the Lulu Hypermarket in the 90s.

Today, with Ali’s business acumen and passion, the Lulu group has flourished into an enormous international business with operations in multiple continents.

Interestingly, LuLu International Shopping Mall in Kochi, Kerala was opened on 10 March 2013- as the group’s first retail venture in India.